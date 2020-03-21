The best footwear to pair with your maxi skirt

The best footwear to pair with your maxi skirt. For some of you, a maxi skirt is only relevant during the summer. However, for others, this versatile skirt will always have a place in their wardrobes.

Whichever one you are, there’s no denying that a maxi can work for every season and occasion. Read on for the shoe styles that work with your long and flowing maxi skirt.

Flat Sandals

Flat shoes and maxi skirts are every bohemian fashion lovers’ dream. If the design of your maxi skirt isn’t too complex, let your sandals determine the vibe of your outfit.

For example, if it’s a sophisticated and Mediterranean outfit you’re after and your skirt is more form-fitting, sandals with wide bands will establish the tone of your outfit.

If you’re trying to dress up a more casual skirt, opt for thin-strapped thong sandals. On the other hand, if your maxi skirt has a certain style or vibe, choose shoes that compliment it rather than compete.

Try to avoid anything too bold on its own or you risk trampling the effect of the maxi itself.

Wedge Shoes

Wedge sandals are perfect for warm weather. Though they can be difficult to pull off with certain mid-length or longer skirts, they work with maxi styles because the additional length balances the heft of wedged heels.

Espadrilles

Espadrilles and maxi skirts are a match made in heaven. But if you don’t want to look like you’re wearing a slipper, be sure that you’re showing just a little leg. If your skirt is too long to show any skin, opt for espadrilles with heels.

Styles with ankle straps or ties work especially well with maxi skirts.

High Heels

There aren’t many high heels that don’t go with maxi skirts – especially when it comes to sandals. Chunky heels, ankle straps, wedges and strappy sandals all work, if they’re well-suited to the style of the skirt.

When it comes to heels pumps, certain toe shapes work better than others. Open, pointy, almond and peep toe styles are more flattering than round-toed shoes. The main reason for this is that rounder shoes with long skirts are reminiscent of little girls in Christmas dresses and Mary Jane flats.