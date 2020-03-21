Cool men’s sunglass styles to wear for summer 2020

Cool men’s sunglass styles to wear for summer 2020. When it comes to picking the best sunglasses, there are two ways to go about it. You could go classic like Ray-Bans or look at what’s trending.

Either way, it’s important to know how to sort the blinders from the blinding ugly. Here are some of the top trending styles to watch out for in 2020.

Round Sunglasses

Don’t be fooled into thinking that only John Lennon could wear round sunglasses. Us mere mortals can rock a pair of vintage specks too.

Round sunglasses are a must this season. Those of you with diamond or square faces would suit these frames best as circular frames work best on those with natural angles.

However, if your head is lacking lines, it doesn’t mean that you can’t wear these sunglasses. Round lenses that have a horizontal brow-bar are less unforgiving.

Colourful Sunglasses

As a rule of thumb when purchasing sunglasses, being wearable is one of the most important buying considerations. But for those of you who have got yourselves a pair of classics, colourful or even sport sunglasses can make a great addition to your anti-UV protection.

The colours of current styles are bright and popping and the best ones use the same colour on the entire design. With lenses tinted in the same colour as the frames, they’re perfect for seeing life in yellow, blue or red.

While we wouldn’t wear coloured sunglasses with a summer suit, they go perfectly with simple shorts and t-shirt.

Aviator Sunglasses

Popular for decades and known as the original pilot’s sunglasses, aviators are making a comeback in a big way. The main update is that they are predominately made from acetate and have a single brow bridge for extra fashion points.

The key to avoid rocking average aviators is seeking out plot twist designs. As a result, look for gold frames, coloured lenses or patterned acetate designs.

Nineties Sunglasses

Along with parka jackets and fringe haircuts, the Britpop year is well and truly back. Sunglasses are the latest instalment of the decade’s return to menswear.

Men are going back to the sunglasses designs of the nineties, to a time when London street style and luxury brands collided and were worn at the same time.

This look will depend on your ability to separate the sunglasses that should be resurrected and the ones that should never be touched. As a result, seek out colourful lenses in orange and blue mixed with titanium frames. There are also some frames that will recall Liam Gallagher and his iconic 1994 Glastonbury performance.