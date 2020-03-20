PrettyLittleThing unveil new sustainable fashion collection

PrettyLittleThing unveil new sustainable fashion collection. UK British on-line retailer, PrettyLittleThing have launched their new recycled fashion collection.

The Manchester based company which was founded back in 2012 have released their second recycled capsule collection. This features a new ladies fashion range that is constructed using recycled material from preloved clothing.

In recent years, PrettyLittleThing have come under fire for promoting fast fashion to youngsters. However, the label is now addressing this issue with their second sustainable fashion recycled capsule.

Their new 26-piece collection consists of items made using recycled yarn from plastic bottles as well as fabric off-cuts. The composition of the clothing also includes the use of environmentally friendly non-toxic fabric dyes and inks.

PrettyLittleThing which was founded by Umar Kamani and Adam Kamarni is one of the world’s leading on-line fashion retailers who have a target female audience of 14-24 year old women.

In recent years, PrettyLittleThing have changed their approach towards the production of their clothing and have major plans to introduce more sustainable clothing into their fashion ranges.

PrettyLittleThing are now very conscious of their own carbon footprint which is why they ensured this new collection was produced in the United Kingdom. This helped the on-line retailer to reduce the amount of air miles that would normally be used in delivering stock into their UK warehouses.

The new PrettyLittleThing collection consists of items made from recycled fabrics which includes an assortment of body-con halter necks, cut out midi’s and short sleeve mini’s

The fashion range also includes crops and bodysuits in a springtime seasonal colours of sage and rusts. Their collection also includes a selection of neutrals and black colours

Recycled by PrettyLittleThing have also kept in line with their “affordable fashion” policy which means items start from around €10 catering for sizes 4-26. Items from the new Recycled by PrettyLittleThing collection are available to buy now.

PrettyLittleThing unveil new sustainable fashion collection