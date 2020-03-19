Non-black handbag colours that go with everything

Non-black handbag colours that go with everything. Those of you who want to get the most out of your handbag will usually go for a safe colour like black.

But while it may be versatile and harmonious with many colours, black can really drag down your colourful outfit, especially in spring and summer. So before you go and purchase another black bag to add to your collection, here are four colours that are just as versatile and stylish.

Metallic

Be they gold, silver or copper, metallic handbags are incredibly versatile. They also work with any season, meaning you can wear them all year long.

A metallic bag will harmonise with any outfit you wear and is perfect for dressing up a more casual look. It also works for adding some punch to a basic white t-shirt and blue jeans. Basically, your metallic bag is your black one with more personality. It functions just as well but looks a lot more interesting.

Green

Green is known for being a ‘coloured neutral’ as it is as versatile as a neutral shade. A green handbag is perfect for adding a bright punch to your look. Not only that, but it will compliment nearly every colour you might wear without looking out of place.

Combinations like green and pink, purple and green or coral and green are gorgeous. While many shades of green work for your wardrobe, by far the best colour to have is a bright brassy shade.

Tan

Tan handbags that fall into the beige or cognac category are incredibly useful. This is because the colours will work with everything in your wardrobe. Colours in the tan range are true neutrals and let the rest of your outfit do the talking.

This means that you will get a lot of use out of your tan bag and won’t have to change your bag as frequently.

Teal

Teal is not only a stunningly beautiful colour, but it’s flattering on just about every person. It’s known for being a universally flattering shade, meaning it compliments all skin tones. This is because teal is a warm-based blue.

Like with green, teal compliments most other colours without looking too jarring or out-of-place. Combine a pink outfit with a teal handbag, a coral sweater and teal purse or a purple dress with teal clutch and you have winning outfit. It is also the perfect colour to pair with a neutral shade like grey, brown, navy or black to make a statement.