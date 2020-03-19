Jimmy Choo unveil their Seduction makeup collection

Jimmy Choo unveil their Seduction makeup collection. UK Luxury fashion brand Jimmy Choo have just released their debut makeup collection.Their new capsule includes a variety of lipsticks, nail polishes, and fragrances which are inspired by their shoe designs.

The capsule titled the ‘Seduction’ collection is influenced by their own view on timeless glamour and red carpet spirit. Their debut make-up range fuses colour and sparkle that reflects the confident style and daring spirit of the Jimmy Choo woman.

The collection includes 10 lip colours and eight nail colours along with an exclusive set of 6 concentrated fragrances that take inspiration from Jimmy Choo’s iconic designs.

For lip lovers the Jimmy Choo collection is available in 10 unique shades that are designed to suit different moods. These include deep reds, a hot pink as well as chic burgundy or subtle nude colour.

Each of their lipsticks come encased in a delicate nude case with hints of gold glitter as well as the infamous Jimmy Choo logo.

The lip colour itself is slightly scented and imprinted with the iconic python print and the Jimmy Choo monogram.

The Jimmy Choo nail collection is designed to boost both the hands and feet for that long-lasting, ultra-shiny finish. Colours from this range include luminous red, soft pink as well as two glitter shades.

They come presented in an intricate glass bottle which is designed to capture light that includes an elegant nude cap which is highlighted with a gold glitter effect along with the Jimmy Choo logo.

A choice of 6 ultra-feminine fragrances complete the ‘Seduction’ collection Each scent is designed with its own exclusive ingredient which includes variations of iris, amber, rose and vanilla.

They are presented in a glass bottle that has been designed to underline the “sensual, feminine fragrances” while reflecting the multi-faceted attitude of the Jimmy Choo woman.

Fans of Jimmy Choo can now choose from their new Seduction Collection that is available online at Jimmychoo.com. Prices start at around €40 and go up to €200.

