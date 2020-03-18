Jennifer Lopez collaborates with DSW for shoe collection
Jennifer Lopez collaborates with DSW for shoe collection. American singer and actress, Jennifer Lopez has just unveiled her new footwear collection with Designer Shoe Warehouse.
DSW which is owned by the Camuto Group announcement that the JLO Jennifer Lopez shoe line will be available in-store and on-line across America and Canada to start.
Jennifer Lynn Lopez (AKA) J.Lo is seen posing in several promotional shots for her new footwear collection. The 50-year old New Yorker’s collection consists of 37-pieces of glamorous footwear.
This is made up of ladies stiletto heels, sandals, boots and sneakers. Prices from her collection start from $59 and go up as far as ¢189.
J.Lo who is renowned for her beautiful Latino looks, released her debut single, “If You Had My Love”, back in May 1999. Since then she has gone on to sell millions of records worldwide. Lopez is also known for her work in promoting rights within the LGBT sector. To date she has raised millions of dollars for HIV & Aids research.
Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW) which was founded back in 1969 in Ohio, operates over 500 stores in the US as well as employing over 12,500 staff.
Talking about her new collaboration with DSW, Lopez revealed that since the beginning of her career, she has wanted to do it all. This includes music, movies, and fashion.
“There are so many facets to my career, and that’s what I wanted to bring to my collection with DSW. This collection represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. We’re bringing the downtown street style that represents New York, some old Hollywood glamour, and a vibrancy that’s representative of Miami.”
Fans of Jennifer Lopez this side of the Atlantic will be able to purchase items from her new collection on-line at DSW online.
