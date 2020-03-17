Simple ways to style your ladies maxi dress this summer 2020

Let’s face it. What women doesn’t love the look of the maxi dress when the sun come out?? It’s that piece of fashion with its floor dropping and flowy look that makes it irresistible during the warm weather.

The comfort factor of the maxi dress makes it comfortable but offers versatility to the wearer. If you can find the right maxi dress that fits your body type perfectly then you have that go-to piece of fashion for both day and night.

The great thing about the mxi dress during the summer is that is that it’s so easy to style for various occasions. Whether it’s down the beach or round the town to even formal attire, the maxi dress has you covered.

The right maxi dress is normally fitted and carved loosely at the bottom which gives it that flowy feel. Here are a few simple ways to style your maxi dress for the summer months ahead.

Belt up

For those of you seeking that silhouette of a cute flowing maxi dress this summer but have reservations that your figure may be hidden in the fabric, don’ worry.

The best way to build a flattering silhouette in a relaxed dress is to add a belt to the waist. This will not only focal point your body’s slimmest point, but adds a sense of credible fashion cred to your look.

Opt for a neutral coloured belt which blends with a dress which in differs the neutral tones of your dress. For attention seekers choose a belt that clashes with your attire. This really does draw attention to the waist area.

The trainer plus maxi dress look

This look is for the woman on the go. It’s presents an athleisure trend that is perfect for the summer. While still looking like you are dressed for any occasion, ladies trainers gives you that trendy woman styling.

Opt for free flowing silky material and don’t be scared to accessorise. The great thing is you can switch from sports to formal casual in an instant by switching trainers for heels.

Utilise your Maxi Dress for the office

Yes, the maxi dress looks great and presents that polished office look during the summer months. It can be dressed up or down to fit your surroundings.

Add a fitted style cotton or lined ladies blazer. Complete this super look with a neutral bag (so it doesn’t clash with your dress) and good to go. Oh, flats or heels is your choice as long as they match your bag and belt.

Patterns are a good choice

When it comes to choosing a maxi dress, don’t be scared to experiment with different patterns. It mixes up your stylish fashion look to let people you know fashion is your thing.

A lengthy maxi dress in an all-over pattern is a fab way to make your fashion statement stand out. Polka dots are the in-thing this summer 2020 so give it a go.

Accessorise your dress with wonder colours

Foe those of your fashionistas who have a colourful maxi dress in your wardrobe it may be a thing that want to stabilise your look opting for neutral accessories. It’s summer for pities sake so take those chances.

Dare to amplify that cool maxi dress by adding bright and wonderful coloured accessories . By doing this it makes you are maximising the look of your dress making it subtly look busy. A pair of colourful sunglasses paired with a cute bag or purse that’s completed with shoes should do it. Bring your look to life.

The maxi dress for going out summer occasions

We all love to enjoy ourselves especially during the summer months. It’s a great time to get out and socialise in free and easy clothing.

For that great night out to look semi-formal add a fitted jacket. OK, it’s extra layering in case the temperature drops. Add that clutch bag and killer high heel sandals and wow girl you have nailed it. A nice chic yet polished look for those summer nights.

