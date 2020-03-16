Therapy Boutique Middleton fashion review

Therapy Boutique Middleton fashion review

Located in Middleton, Co Cork is a fashionable ladies fashion store called Therapy Boutique Situated in the Market Green Shopping Centre, Therapy Boutique has over 15 years in serving up the latest and best in women’s fashion wear.

Their collections include anything from that smart outfit for occasion wear, to chic modern day outfits to flaunt your sexy fashion look.

As a one-stop-shop for the latest in ladies fashion, Therapy Boutique are stockists of over 30 different fashion labels.

Brands and Labels

Therapy Boutique in Middleton pride themselves in offering some of the latest and most recognised fashion brands available. Their collections also include some of the newest releases from American fashion label, Guess.

What type of items do they stock?

Therapy Boutique offer a wide selection of women’s clothing as well as ladies shoes and accessories. Their line-up includes, ladies dresses, tops, jeans, coats, knitwear and activewear.

Their shoes and accessory line-up has the best in ladies shoes, boots, handbags and jewellery.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Yes, Therapy Boutique do have an on-line presence. Shoppers can buy direct from user friendly on-line shop which is stocked with a wonderful off up to date ladies fashion goods.

Social Media

Therapy Boutique love their social media where people can stay in touch and receive the latest news on new arrivals and special offers. You can follow them on either Facebook or Instagram.

Contact

All of us know how it is important to support businesses in Ireland. Supporting the Irish fashion retailer industry is no different. Therapy Boutique play their role in supporting employment and contributing to the local economy in Cork. Try and shop local when possible and do your bit for your local community.

If therapy is good for the body, the Therapy Boutique in Middleton, Co Cork is defiantly good for the mind. If you love fashion, you will adore Therapy Boutique.

Therapy Boutique Middleton fashion review