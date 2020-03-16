Lee Jeans unveil Back to Nature sustainable collection

American apparel company, Lee Jeans are the latest fashion brand to launch a sustainable fashion collection.

The company which is owned by Kontoor Brands is driving forward with their commitment to become more sustainable as they launch their “Back to Nature” capsule.

This clever assortment of denim pieces means that items can be composted after use. The Lee Jeans “Back to Nature” capsule is made up of four pieces that caters for both male and female fashion.

For the guys it includes their Lee Jeans signature Rider jacket and Rider jeans in a rigid ecru denim. Foe the ladies gives them an elongated and belted version of the Rider Jacket and wide-leg jeans in rigid ecru denim.

This new capsule has been constructed using compostable linen-cotton yarns which is made up of 85% cotton and 15% flax linen. This excludes the use of metal rivets.

They have replaced their leather waistband patch with Jacron which is a soft faux-suede material made from cellulose.

The design of their collection pieces allows for customers to remove buttons that are totally biodegradable.

Roian Atwood who is Director of Sustainability at Lee Jeans revealed that the most critical emerging environmental problem that their industry is going to face is pollution due to the increased amount of synthetics in denim products and the creation therefore of microplastics.

This polyester sheds and comes off via pilling into very small, tiny pieces into the ambient environment, which is why they are finding microplastics all throughout the globe.

Sustainability is now at the forefront of this denim brand. Last month they launched their new global platform titled “For A World That Works”, as well as a new eco-friendly denim line named “Indigood.”

Due to worldwide demand, several fashion retailers are now incorporating biodegradable fabrics and materials into their fashion designs.

Consumers are intensifying their search for more sustainable apparel which has seen designers like Stella McCartney launching her own biodegradable denim jeans.

