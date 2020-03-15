Expert tips to help your eye makeup last all day

Expert tips to help your eye makeup last all day. Many of you may wake up everyday and say a pray to the makeup gods for a good eye shadow day.

I know I do. Which is a big ask for someone with oily lids. With so many products out there, it’s hard finding one that will prevent your shadow from creasing, smudging or just disappearing altogether.

In my determination to find a solution, I’ve rounded up the best makeup tips to help you keep your eye shadow looking perfect all day.

Prep Your Skin

While your skincare is 100% a must, try to avoid using too many creams around your eyes. This is due to the fact that the oils and product will cause your eye shadow to crease throughout the day. Before applying your primer, dab your lids with a tissue to soak up any excess product.

Prime

Speaking of primer, a heavy duty one is non-negotiable if you want your shadows to last. Apply a generous amount over your lids, down to your lash line and up towards your brow bone.

Next, choose a long wearing eye shadow. If you’re prone to oily lids throughout the day, stick with matte formulas. To ensure the longevity of your eye shadow, look for words such as ‘long wearing’, water-resistant’ or ‘water-proof’.

Work In Layers

Take your eye shadow brush and use it to pack eye shadow onto your lid. Work in layers for a more impact application . Layering will also protect the pigment from disappearing throughout the day. This tip is especially important in your crease area.

Set Your Work

There is no point spending ages ensuring your eye shadow looks great if you don’t do anything to set your work. Once you’ve gotten glam for the day, take your setting spray and spritz your face. Choose one that is oil free and hypoallergenic. For those of you on a budget, the NYX Professional Makeup Setting Spray Matte Finish is perfect.

Clean. Your. Brushes.

This may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about eye shadow, but it is possibly the most important step.

Leaving your brushes dirty will make the bristles hard. This will in turn make it difficult to pack on your shadows in uniform layers. What’s more, buildup on your brushes will add unwanted oil onto your face which can cause creasing and smudging.