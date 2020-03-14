5 steps to keep your canvas shoes clean
5 steps to keep your canvas shoes clean. Have you ever heard the expression ‘as comfortable as an old pair of shoes’?
You probably have an old pair of beloved sneakers lying around that have seen better days. Instead of throwing them out, why not follow our tips on how to get your canvas shoes looking brand new. Here’s how you do it.
Treat Your Shoes To A Bath
Your sneakers’ reputation as go-to comfy footwear is well deserved. And especially true if your shoes are made from canvas. The material is durable and tough and allows your feet to breathe so they don’t get too hot or cold.
If you have had your shoes for a while, chances are they are carrying some dirt, scuff marks, stains and splotches.
But don’t throw them away just yet. They can still be salvaged. As long as they are not covered in holes or ripped, you just need to treat them to a good bath.
Know What They’re Made Of
You should know what your shoes are made of before you go and wash them. This will help you understand the best way to go about it.
True canvas is made from hemp, which is a durable and comfortable choice for casual shoes or sneakers.
However, some shoes which are labelled ‘canvas’ are actually made from cotton, which is similar in texture and durability. The soles are usually made from rubber.
Use The Right Tools
You don’t need expensive tools to get your shoes squeaky clean. get yourself:
- an old toothbrush,
- soap or laundry detergent,
- a nylon pad,
- white cream shoe polish (for white canvas shoes)
Remove Excess Dirt
If you are dealing with muddy shoes, wait for the dirt to dry before cleaning them. Knock off any excess dirt by smacking your shoes on a pavement or by tapping the soles together. Wipe the shoes with a damp cloth to get rid of any remaining excess mud.
Next, remove the laces.
Wash & Rinse
Rinse your shoes with warm water inside and out. Gently use a toothbrush to scrub the canvas sneakers’ outsides, insides and liners. Finish by rinsing your shoes under cool water.
However, if scuff marks remain, use a nylon pad to scrub your shoes using gentle motions and rinse again.
5 steps to keep your canvas shoes clean
No Comments