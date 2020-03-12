Zayn Malik stars in new ad for Martyre Jewellery

Zayn Malik stars in new ad for Martyre Jewellery. Ex-One Direction singer Zayn Malik is the new face of Anwar Hadid and Yoni Laham’s Jewellery Line. The 27-year old singer and model has made his debut as the new face of unisex jewellery label, Martyre.

The jewellery company is the brainchild of Yoni Laham and model Anwar Hadid who is brother to top fashion model Gigi Hadid, who Zayn has been on/off dating since 2015.

Malik was snapped promoting the campaign which includes photos of him promoting items from Martyre’s silver and gold collection by American photographer Alana O’Herlihy.

Alana who is a long-time friend of Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid has worked in the past for clients such as Maybelline, Harper’s Bazaar, Dior and Tommy Hilfiger.

The new Martyre Jewellery collection includes a Sinner bracelet and necklace which includes the message “every sinner dies a saint”. Other items include the Martyre split ring and pendant necklaces.

This collaboration is a first for Malik and Martyre Jewellery. Earlier campaigns featured Anwar Hadid and New Zealand fashion model, Georgia Fowler.

Martyre Jewellery is seen by some as the new jewellery brand for celebrities. Fans of their collection include Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, singer, Dua Lipa, and fashion models, Bella and Gigi Hadid who are sisters to Anwar.

Zayn who was a previous member of chart-topping band, One Direction which includes band members, Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, quit the band in 2015.

Since then Zayn has pursued a solo career of his own and gone on to sell millions of records under his own name.

The Bradford born singer has also appeared in fashion campaigns in the past where her worked with Versace in 2017. He was also named The Kooples’ first men’s wear muse in 2018.

The new Martyre Jewellery collection which includes impressive necklaces, bracelets and earrings can be found at their website martyre.com.

