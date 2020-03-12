Street style tips to wearing your puffer jacket

The puffer jacket is showing no signs of going anywhere after being one of winter's stand out fashion pieces.

While these cosy coats may have once been reserved for the slopes, nowadays, everyone is wearing one with everything from jeans to dresses.

With their sporty vibe and generous proportions, it takes a certain know-how to create a stylish outfit. Read on for some street style inspiration to help you do just that.

Cropped Jeans

A sporty puffer jacket is the perfect choice to go with your cropped jeans. Go for a ski-inspired khaki coloured jacket with red and white stripes. Not only will the colours go with just about every other jean in your wardrobe but you can also use your accessories to tie the whole look together.

Silver City

Grab everyone’s attention at the weekend by getting yourself a silver puffer coat. Wear it with your favourite jeans and boots for the ultimate no-fuss outfit. For a fashion-forward touch, finish your look off with a ladylike black purse.

This is the ideal outfit that will take you from the morning shopping through to your afternoon catchups.

Mini Dress & Fishnets

For those of you who want to brave the chilly weather, this look is perfect. A classic three-quarter length puffer jacket will keep you cosy. We love the addition of fishnets to your outfit as it gives a graphic touch to a classic ensemble.

Go Pink

A colourful puffer jacket is a great way to create an attention-grabbing outfit. To get everyone staring, try to match your jacket to your bottoms. Dressing head-to-toe in candy pink is a refreshing way to ensure you look super cute, whether you’re heading to the gym or class.

Pantsuit

Due to the ever growing popularity of the puffer jacket, many version are available. Even sleeveless. A white puffer jacket vest adds a touch of fashionable downtown style to your pantsuit this year.

Go Classic

Just like your denim jacket, a puffer jacket adds a chill element to whatever outfit you choose to wear. As a result, it’s the perfect choice for layering over already classic pieces, such as a white sweater and black jeans. For a fresh pop of colour, finish your look off with some red pumps.

Florals

Who says you can’t mix your puffer jacket with florals? Add a street style vibe to your over-sized floral co-ords by wearing a red puffer jacket on top. Not only is this an effortlessly casual look but will also keep you warm on cold days.

Belt It

Puffer Jackets are voluminous by design so adding a belt is a great way to showcase your figure. A stretchy belt worn over your puffer jacket works best for this look and will ensure your curves don’t get lost.

Main image by : Vitaliy Rigalovsky