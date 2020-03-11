Lingerie company Janet Reger launch new diffusion line

Lingerie company Janet Reger launch new diffusion line. UK lingerie fashion label Janet Reger have just agreed a new worldwide licensing deal with Hoplun.

The British underwear specialists have secured the deal with the Hong Kong-based company who are one of the World’s biggest lingerie and swimwear producers.

This deal will allow for Janet Reger to expand their lingerie brand on a worldwide scale which includes their diffusion line, Janet Reger Rouge.

The Janet Reger Rouge range stretches over four design stories that includes 36-pieces. Each elegant design piece is arranged at accommodating the contemporary woman of today.

Their collection includes a selection of briefs, big knickers, tanga briefs that are supported with statement bodies, lace cami tops and a dramatic off-the-shoulder bustier.

Their diffusion line is costed at being affordable luxury lingerie wear for women. What is described by some critics as a collection of well-constructed intimates, their new ranges focuses on attention to detail along with perfect fitting and function lingerie that includes the use of soft fabrics and sophisticated lace. This sets their range apart from any other lingerie designs on the market today.

In a media statement released by chief executive at Janet Reger, Aliza Reger, she said: “Hoplun’s expertise and manufacturing capabilities paired with the Reger heritage make the perfect partnership. I am delighted to work with Erik and the Hoplun team and look forward to sharing the collection later this year.”

In response to Reger’s statement, Erik Ryd, chief executive at Hoplun added: “It’s amazing to think that over 50 years ago Janet Reger was the first lingerie brand that really celebrated being a woman. This ethos still exists today and we are excited about both the collaboration and the opportunity to bring the Janet Reger Rouge brand to new, global markets.”

Janet Reger lingerie is already a world leader in intimate lingerie design with their collection and designs sold at leading department stores and stockists in Ireland and the UK.

