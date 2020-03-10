Wrangler unveil ladies denim workwear collection

US fashion apparel company Wrangler have revealed they are to release a new Women's workwear line.

Wrangler who are infamous for the manufacturing of jeans and other clothing items are owned by Kontoor Brands Inc. This new collection is an extension of their Wrangler Riggs Workwear line, which provides practical clothing intended for the job site.

The Wrangler Riggs Workwear for Women collection is designed to tackle everyday fashion issues faced by women looking for clothing to meet their workwear needs.

The collection includes pants and jeans that are designed using Wrangler’s copyrighted Room2Move technology, which allows for four-way stretch for freedom of movement.

Their shirts are constructed using moisture-wicking or stretch fabric to boost extra comfort to the wearer. Wrangler clothing is renowned for its tough and rigid wear, features reinforced sticking for longevity. Other items that are prominent int heir designs features practical items such as chest and sleeve pockets.

The new Wrangler fashion range is available to buy on-line now as well as certain retailer partners. This includes bootcut jeans, t-shirts, pants and jacket. Their sizing ranges from 0 to 20 and start from XS to 3XL.

In a media statement released by the American fashion house who are based in North Carolina, they said, “With our Wrangler Riggs Workwear line, we have been outfitting job sites for more than fifteen years,”

“Today, we are proud to offer a collection that provides the exceptional fit that female consumers know and love from Wrangler, while meeting the functional and performance benefits found in all Wrangler Riggs Workwear apparel.

“The women’s Wrangler Riggs Workwear line is designed to be as strong and protective as the woman who wears it, leaving her feeling empowered, confident and comfortable without compromising her style on the job.”

