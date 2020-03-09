Escape Boutique Greystones fashion review

Escape Ladies fashion Boutique are an independent Irish owned women’s clothing boutique situated in Greystones, Co. Wicklow, Ireland.

As a leading fashion Boutique, Escape pride themselves in offering a personalised shopping service. Their one-on-one style advice and a unique collection of designer brands are designed to cater for all occasions.

With over 20 years fashion experience, Escape have solid experience in dressing the stylish ladies of Wicklow.

Support Irish fashion retail

Back in 2010, Escape Boutique launched their online store where friends and fans of fashion from all over Ireland can now browse and shop their collections.

Customers can take advantage of their charming fashion ranges which includes new arrivals and last minute sale items.

Brands and Labels

Escape Boutique is a treasure trove for fashion lovers and cater for all the latest fashion labels. These include Mos Mosh, Peruzzi, Exquise, 10 Feet and Irish fashion label, Fee G. They offer a variable choice in beautiful ladies dresses, jackets, tops and jeans.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Escape Boutique do have an on-line presence. Customers can browse their easy to use web store and choose from their extensive fashion collections.

Social Media

You don’t have to live in Wicklow to enjoy what Escape Boutique has to offer. They run three social media channels that include, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. A great way to keep up with all their latest news and special offers.

Contact

As we all know, supporting Irish jobs is vital. Local employment helps to contribute to our economy. When you shop at Escape Boutique you are not only supporting the local community but receiving a great fashion experience.

Their years of fashion experience will provide you with sound fashion advice when buying your next fashion garment. You are also buying from an Irish fashion boutique so your items are shipped to you from within Ireland.

You don’t have to live in Wicklow to experience the best that Escape has to offer. However, do drop in as it’s worth checking out their latest fashion collections and new arrivals. You will be glad you did!

