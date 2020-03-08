How to protect your curly hair while sleeping

How to protect your curly hair while sleeping. Having a good hair day when you have curly hair can be a difficult thing to achieve so you want to maintain it for as long as possible. But the big question is how?

Truthfully, there is no one way to sleep with curly hair. Just like with your styling products, t’s all about finding what works for you so that you can protect your curls. Here are just some of the best ways to sleep with your curly hair.

Loose Bun

Many curlies opt to sleep in a loose bun on top of their head. Apply your leave-in or whatever styling products you use before flipping over your hair and securing in a bun. Keep your bun loose to avoid stretching your curls too much. Use a scrunchie to avoid making a dent in your hair.

If your curls are still wet in the morning, you can add more product and either diffuse or air-dry.

Plop

The plop is a popular drying method for curly haired people and stops your curls from being weighed down by gravity. Apply your styling products and lay a microfiber towel on a flat surface.

Flip your hair over and allow it to pile on top of itself on the towel. Tie the ends of the towel so that it remains secure on your head. This technique speeds up drying time and will help to take out excess moisture and product from your hair.

Two Strand Twist

Another unique way to style your curls before bedtime is to use the two-strand twist trick. This can be done on wet or dry curls, but your curls will be tighter if your hair is damp.

To two-strand twist, divide a section of hair in two and wrap the sections around each other until you reach the end.This style works better for tighter curls and coils.

Pineapple

To pineapple means to loosely (and we do mean loosely) tie your hair in a ponytail on top of the crown of your head using a scrunchie or headband.

This should protect your curls from being squashed as you sleep. In the morning, simply spritz your hair with water or curl refresher and you are good to go.

Satin Pillowcase

Investing in a satin pillowcase or bonnet is worth it as it protects your hair from friction, which can cause damage. You can use this method with others, such as braiding or putting your hair in a pineapple. Some women even double up by using a satin pillowcase and satin bonnet.

However, if you don’t like the feel of sleeping on a satin pillowcase, you can plop your hair in a satin scarf. This will protect the loose hair from getting in your face when you sleep.

French Braid

It pays to experiment with different types of braids to see which give the best results. You may find you get different results from mini braids and French, particular at the root. But if you love your curling wand but hate the damage it can do to your hair, try sleeping with your hair in a French braid.

You’ll not only protect your hair from rubbing against your bedsheets, but the style transforms your hair into big and beautiful waves.

Photo by : Bruce Mars