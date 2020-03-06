Hugo Boss comments on Joe Lycett’s change of name

Hugo Boss comments on Joe Lycett’s change of name. Anyone who follows social media will this week have noticed that British comedian Joe Lycett’s has changed his name to Hugo Boss.

The 31-year old funny man confirmed he had changed his name legally by deed poll to Hugo Boss as a form of protest against the German fashion house targeting a small brewery in Swansea in Wales.

Now the luxury fashion house, Hugo Boss who have their headquartered in Metzingen, Germany have responded to Joe Lycett’s name change.

Hugo Boss, formally Joe Lycett sprung to the defence of small business Boss Brewing company in Wales after they had to spend €12,000 to defend themselves in a legal spat with the German fashion brand over the use of their name.

The outcome was not favourable for the internationally recognised award-winning brewer who were told to change its name, as well as being forced to stop selling clothing with the Boss name on it.

In a media statement released by the original Hugo Boss company, they said “We welcome the comedian formerly known as Joe Lycett as a member of the Hugo Boss family.”

“As he will know, as a ‘well-known’ trademark (as opposed to a ‘regular’ trademark) Hugo Boss enjoys increased protection not only against trademarks for similar goods, but also for dissimilar goods across all product categories for our brands and trademarks Boss and Boss Black and their associated visual appearance.”

“Following the application by Boss Brewing to register a trademark similar to our ‘well-known’ trademark, we approached them to prevent potential misunderstanding regarding the brands Boss and Boss Black, which were being used to market beer and items of clothing.”

“Both parties worked constructively to find a solution, which allows Boss Brewing the continued use of its name and all of its products, other than two beers (Boss Black and Boss Boss) where a slight change of the name was agreed upon.

“As an open-minded company we would like to clarify that we do not oppose the free use of language in any way and we accept the generic term ‘boss’ and its various and frequent uses in different languages.”

Joe Lycett (AKA) Hugh Boss is expected to go into more detail about his name change in a new Channel 4 show “Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back” in which he challenges the rights of the British consumer. In affect it’s Hugo Boss meet Hugo Boss!

Hugo Boss comments on Joe Lycett’s change of name