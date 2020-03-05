Gillian Anderson is the new face of Dune London

Gillian Anderson is the new face of Dune London. British-American actress Gillian Anderson has been named as the new face of Dune London.

Anderson who is infamous for her role as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the long-running series, The X-Files will front Dune London’s new ad campaign.

Gillian announced the collaboration in a post to her social media account on Instagram saying : “Because all day breakfast is always a good idea. Thrilled to be working with the fabulous @dune_london as their ambassador for 2020! More coming soon… #sponsored (sic)”

Dune London was founded back in 1992

The 51-year-old Chicago born actress will star as the face of Dune London’s latest seasonal collection in a bid to honour her London roots.

In a media statement released by the award-winning actress she revealed of her joy and excitement in working on the campaign with Dune London.

“London is one of the most diverse cities in the world, and this really translates in the style you see at every corner. It’s a place where you can embrace your personality through what you wear and how you wear it.”

British photographer John Rankin Waddell (AKA) Rankin who is a leading portrait and fashion photographer was chosen especially for the project.

Anderson was snapped at various locations across London for the campaign which included the Columbia Road Flower Market.

In one photo, the All About Eve’ actress poses in a London cafe wearing a pair of pink Casis slingback heels with a crystal brooch attached to the front. In another shot, Gillian is seen wearing a light blue suit and metallic gold stilettos.

Daniel Rubin who is chairman of Dune London described the star believes the OBE actress was the perfect fit for the new Dune London campaign.

Rubin claims he was very excited to have worked with Gillian Anderson who did a great job fronting their 2020 campaign. He believes Gillian is a talented actress with good values.

He said “We are also both based in London, the inspiration for the campaign. Apart from being a major fashion capital, its diversity and energy epitomises our approach. I am thrilled with the result, both Gillian and the shoes look amazing.”

Gillian Anderson is the new face of Dune London