PrettyLittleThing to hold awards to recognise influencers. UK fashion house, PrettyLittleThing are to hold an award to recognised influential bloggers in the influencer and celebrity field.

The Manchester based company which is seen by many as the fastest growing label in the world of fashion are part of the already successful Boohoo brand.

The awards are set to take place on the 18th March 2020 in London which will see key influencers such as Caitlyn Jenner, Chantel Jeffries expected to attend.

The awards are part of PrettyLittleThing’s own initiative to reward influencers as part of their social media success

PrettyLittleThing is one of fashion’s most successful stories which was founded by Umar Kamani who is son of Boohoo founder Mahmud Kamani.

Today it is recognised as the fastest-growing brand of the Boohoo empire. Back in January, it’s reported that the PrettyLittleThing brand managed to increase their sales by 32% to over €217 million in the four-month period to 31st December 2019.

In a media statement released by the UK fashion house, they said the awards ceremony is a chance to unite the best influencer talent as a brand that had “one of the fashion industry’s top influencer strategies”.

Along with having their headquarters in Manchester, PrettyLittleThing also has their main office in America situated in Los Angeles.

This has allowed the brand to connect and partner with established celebrities that include, Jennifer Lopez and TV reality star family, The Kardashians. Other collaborations include all girl band, Little Mix who wear and endorse PrettyLittleThing clothing.

PrettyLittleThing are encouraging their customers and fans to vote for on-line for their favourite influencers which covers a range of categories. These include,

Icon of the Year

Content Creator of the Year,

Inspirational Influencer of the Year

Beauty Influencer of the Year

LGBTQ+ Supporter of the Year

Personality of the Year,

Fashion Influencer of the Year

Newcomer of the Year

TikTok Star of the Year

YouTuber of the Year

