Makeup tricks to make your small eyes look bigger. Eyes that look bigger usually appear younger and more awake. However, not all of us are blessed with big peepers. But you can create the illusion by using these clever makeup tricks.

Get Your Eyebrows In Shape

Your brows can change how your entire face looks, not just your eyes so be sure to keep them in shape. Bold and thick brows will draw attention to your eyes so keep your brows looking natural to help you look more youthful.

Goodbye Puffiness

Puffy eyes = tired looking eyes. Which means that they look smaller. Make sure to get enough sleep, reduce your salt intake and exercise to get rid of puffiness under your eyes. Using cold water and teabags are said to be great remedies for tired looking eyes.

Get Rid Of Dark Circles

This step is very important. Using your concealer to hide dark circles will help you look awake. Use a light shade of concealer to illuminate the skin under your eyes and brighten your whole eye area.

Neutral Eyeshadow

Follow the rule of contouring by using light and neutral shades on your eyes. Using light colours on the centre of your eyes will bring them forward. The shadows can be shimmery or matte. It doesn’t matter as long as they’re light.

Tightlining

Tightlining your eyes does make a difference. Use a black liner to line your upper lash line. This will give you the appearance of fuller lashes and will help to open your eyes. Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil is a great option. The formula feels smooth so it won’t tug on your skin and it will last a long time so you don’t have to worry about touch-ups.

Curl Your Lashes

An eyelash curler is to some women what a sports car is to men. To achieve big and beautiful eyes, ensure you fully cup your lashes in your curler close to the root. For tips on how to use your eyelash curler the right way, click here.

Nude Liner Is Your BFF

Step away from your black eyeliner as it can make your eyes look smaller and boxed in. Why not go nude? Not only can using a nude liner on your bottom lash line make your eyes look bigger, but it’s less harsh than black or even white liner.

