LVMH take a stake in Stella McCartney fashion label

British fashion designer, Stella McCartney has promised to change the world’s biggest luxury fashion group, LVMH from within as they secure a stake in her fashion label.

Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (AKA) LVMH have appointed McCartney as one of their personal sustainability advisers.

Chatting to French news agency, AFP prior to her Fashion show in Paris, Stella told them her mum (the late Linda McCartney) was an animal rights activist who used to say infiltrate from within if you want to make change.

Following in the footsteps of her mum Linda’s commitment to animal rights, Stella’s fashion line include lots of vegan leather and a menagerie of furry-costumed animals who skins are used in fashion.

LVMH, who own labels that include Dior, Louis Vuitton and Givenchy, see their investment in Stella’s label as a sound investment because it is geared towards sustainable fashion.

McCartney who is respected for her contribution towards the sustainable fashion industry is renowned for producing chic and wearable clothing that are ethically produced. She has continued to pioneer the use of recycled wool and new vegan materials to replace leather and fur.

Stella has assured fans of her label that this new deal will not affect her commitment towards sustainable fashion, but will hopefully have the reverse affect.

Talking about her relationship with LVMH owner Bernard Arnault, she said: “He (Bernard) is fully behind me and my ideas. My new role will be their personal adviser on sustainability for which I am hugely passionate about. I am not going to let it go.”

McCartney launched her fashion label back in 2001 under her name as a joint venture with Gucci Group, which is now Kering.

She went on to buy them out and take back control of her company in 2018. The 48 year old fashion maestro is infamous for her designs across the world. The Londoner designed Meghan Markle’s wedding reception dress which she wore after her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

