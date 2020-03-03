How to prevent and cover a ladies cameltoe

At some time of your life or another, you have suffered from that dreaded cameltoe look. It’s a wardrobe malfunction that all women want and need to avoid.

This along with a nip slip can be embarrassing day or night. The cameltoe effect is easily done and happens when you are wearing light material bottoms such as leggings or tight trousers.

This is why it’s important to know the strength and quality of the material of your clothing before venturing out. The cameltoe look can happen to the best of us, even celebrities.

What is a cameltoe?

A cameltoe is created by a pair of bottom clothing like jeans, trousers or shorts that fit tightly around a woman’s groin. This draws attention to the shape of the external genitals.

The likes of Kylie Jenner and Taylor Swift have all been caught short and pictured displaying the outline of their lady parts. To some celebs they actually don’t see it as a fashion malfunction as it attracts media attention.

However, for the rest of us, the cameltoe look is something we all want to avoid. Here are some quick ways to avoid that cameltoe affect and also help you if you do get caught short. Here are three easy quick and ways to camelflage your sacred lady bits

Oh no it’s an emergency

OK, let’s say you are out to dinner with friends or even on a date and they can clearly see what’s going on downstairs. Make you way to the loo and grab some toilet paper.

Wrap it 3 times around your three centre fingers. Then tear it off and fold it in half. Now you have that homemade tool to cover your embarrassment. Insert it into the front of your undies covering your lady bits and bingo, your camelflage will cover all! This works well is you are wearing thin fabric material pants.

Last minute quick solution

Right, you have your make up on, hair done and are dressing for that night out with friends. You look down and “oh no” your trousers or leggings are creeping into parts they shouldn’t. Don’t worry as you are still at home, so a quick fix is on the way to save your blushes.

Take a panty liner and insert it into the front of your underwear but not in its normal position for when the decorators are in. This is problem solved and works a treat when wearing thicker fabric items like jeans or skin type pants.

The LTA (Long Term Solution)

With clothing (especially bottoms) being produced using lighter material (let’s put this down to climate change) so is trying to conceal important body parts that shouldn’t be on show.

If your choice of clothing is increasing the chances of your lady bits to be on display then it’s time to invest in cameltoe guard. These are great at camouflaging your private area.

Let’s be honest, unless you’re a celeb looking to draw attention to yourself, invest in long term solution to protect your modesty at all times.

