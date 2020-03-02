Whitefawn Boutique Clonakilty fashion review

Whitefawn Boutique Clonakilty fashion review

Situated on the main street of Clonakilty in the rebel county of Cork is a ladies fashion store called Whitefawn Boutique.

Since 2014, experienced fashion retailer owners, Hilary and Katie have been running Whitefawn Boutique that caters for fashionistas looking for free spirited clothing with a different edge. Whitefawn has featured as one of the best Ladies fashion boutiques in Ireland by The Irish Times.

Their fashion collections include an assortment of floral prints, light knits, kimonos, lace and fringing that fused effortlessly to give trendy tailoring using edgy fabrics.

Their collections cater for a wide age range that combines quality with affordability. The Whitefawn line-up also includes an exclusive selection of accessories and shoes to complete your outfit.

Types of clothing

Whitefawn Boutique customers can choose from compacted variety of clothing and accessories. These include dresses, cardigans tops and bottoms. Their collection also includes a vibrant choice of ladies accessories.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Yes, the team at Whitefawn Boutique run an easy to use on-line fashion store. Their customers can have their purchased shipped to addresses in Ireland and globally.

Social Media

The team at Whitefawn Boutique are active on the media side of things. Customers can stay in touch with them on their social media channels that include, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact

We at Fashion.ie cannot stress the importance of supporting Irish fashion retailers. The fact that they are local gives you the opportunity to call in and see what they have to offer. They also play a major part in providing the best that fashion has to offer in the local community.

The fact is that you don’t have to live in Clonakilty to experience what Whitefawn Boutique has to offer. You can click away and browse on line at their latest arrivals. If you like the bohemian look and fashion with a difference, you will definitely love Whitefawn Boutique, Clonakilty.

Whitefawn Boutique Clonakilty fashion review