Men’s fashion tips to great styling in 2020

Fashion affects all guys looks today. In affect it says who we are and what we represent. Most men prefer the “play it safe” look who and stick to fashion they feel safe wearing. Others like to reinvent their wardrobe look now and then to spruce up their fashion look.

Whatever your choice of clothing we can all agree that all men want to present a fashion look that is presentable and they feel comfortable with.

A good fashion look doesn’t have to cost the earth. If you choose wisely and pay attention to the colour, cut, and the fabric of your clothes, the sky to different looks can be endless.

Here are some quick and easy ways to consider when choosing a wardrobe that not only suits your look but represents your own personality.

Spend time researching different fashion styles

Fashion is all around you and you don’t need to sit down and browse through gloss magazines to find styles that suit you. Keep your eye out on what other guys wear. This can be your favourite actor to singer or someone you think looks cool.

Make a note of what they are wearing make sure the colours you choose suit your own style. You don’t have to go crazy and try new looks that are out of your comfort zone.

Slowly amalgamate different clothing you like into your daily fashion look. This way your new fashion look is not a shock to your friends. Do remember though that slowly does it and blend a piece of clothing into your fashion line-up gradually.

Take time to plan your style

This is important and you want to get your look right and one you feel comfortable with. Look around shops (window shopping) or browse on line at clothes that you think would look good on you.

This also helps you plan your spend which is great for budgeting. If you are out shopping with your partner or friend, don’t be scared to try something on in store and get their opinion on how the item looks on you.

In-store shop assistants at quality clothing stores are always good for lending advice. Their opinion will be honest. If you like those men’s jeans and they feel comfortable and look good, buy them.

Why not dress yourself to express yourself

Regardless what other people might say, there is no rule book when it comes to styling. Remember, nobody knows you better than yourself. Just because someone else thinks a look may suit you, you must be comfortable with it. After all, you are the person who will be wearing it.

Clever shoppers don’t really follow trends, they invent them for themselves. Whatever your choice of clothing or look, it must be one you love. Remember, if you don’t love your choice of clothing, you won’t wear it.

Rejuvenate your wardrobe with a yearly clean out

This has many advantages as it’s a great way to declutter your wardrobe as well as finding out what clothes are keepers. Take time to look at clothes in your closet and make two piles.

Pile number one. Keep the clothes that you really love and you know that you will wear. Don’t kid yourself by keeping clothing that you know you will never wear. It’s a waste of time and they take up valuable space in your wardrobe. If your clothes look tired or worn, get rid and put them into the second pile.

Pile number two. This is the pile of preloved clothes that you no longer need or want. If they are in reasonable condition then bag them and bring them to your nearest charity shop. Try and think sustainable fashion here and even consider giving them to a friend or relative.

Don’t be brand driven

You don’t have to wear the top fashion label brands to be fashionable. It’s more important today to be sustainable with your choice of clothing.

Fashion is not about what your wear, it’s all about how your wear it and how it looks on. Again, spend time researching clothing on-line or in-store to see what styles suits you. Bargain shopping leaves more money in your pocket to spend on other things.

Always consider your own personal style

Fashion trends come and go and we all know that. What is hip today is cold product next year. Only use current fashion trends as a guide to achieving your own fashion look, don’t let it dictate to you.

Buy clothes that are quality and avoid cheap and fast fashion. If you love your choice of clothing you will feel more confident. Enjoy what you wear and be happy!

