Fashion tips to wearing a white blazer with style

Are you looking to seem more polished? Get yourself a white blazer immediately. Along with skinny jeans and a white shirt, it is one of those wardrobe essentials that everyone should own.

It can add a touch of elegance to many different outfits from casual daytime looks, to office wear, to going out ensembles. Keep scrolling to get your fashion inspo on how to wear your white blazer.

Mini Skirt

Perfect for the warmer weather when you want to look fashionable yet comfortable. Your white blazer is the perfect top layer for an easy date night outfit with a t-shirt tucked into a mini skirt.

Dress up your look with some high heels and a clutch purse. For a date during the day, swap your heels for some loafers.

Crop Top

A white blazer and pants can not only look sophisticated but edgy. It’s all about how you style it. Take some inspiration from the street style trend with a blazer, trousers and black crop top.

Add a rock and roll vibe to your look with some Ray Ban inspired sunglasses and black leather bag.

Flared Jeans

Wide leg trousers are back in style, but it can be a challenge to know how to style them. Luckily for you, a white blazer can be your super weapon to looking instantly better dressed.

Ready For The Weekend

If we could, we would live in a simple t-shirt, jeans and blazer. It’s the one outfit that is guaranteed to make you look effortlessly chic and put together. It’s also one of those go-to outfits that can be styled in so many different ways with accessories.

White Trousers

The pantsuit is back in big way so why not jump on this elegant trend? Pair a double-breasted blazer with matching slim trousers for a sophisticated outfit that is sure to impress.

Sundress

If there is one piece you need to have in your wardrobe for the summer months, it’s a sundress. However, if you want to wear this versatile fashion item for the colder weather, simply add a chic white blazer.

Maxi Skirt

A mxi dress and white blazer are the perfect combination. Not only will you look polished, but the blazer will pull your outfit together with a long and floaty hem. As a result, this is an ideal work outfit as you are guaranteed to look presentable. Take off the jacket at the end of the workday and you are all set for cocktails with your coworkers.

