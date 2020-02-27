The best shoes to wear with boyfriend jeans

The best shoes to wear with boyfriend jeans. Boyfriend jeans are a versatile denim style that are a refreshing change to your skinny styles. But it’s important to know what shoes work with this classic jean.

After all, shoes can make or break whatever look you’re going for. Read on for our tips on the best shoes to pair with your boyfriend jeans.

Oxford Style Loafers

Wearing oxfords with boyfriend jeans will add a touch of trendiness to your look. To take some inspiration from fashion editors, try matching your tomboyish shoes with distressed jeans, a graphic tee and a tailored black blazer.

High Heels

Heels are perfect for when you want to make a more polished fashion statement. Platforms heels will help to balance out the wider legs or boyfriend jeans. They are also easier to walk in than stilettos.

For days when you want to cut a more casual figure, you can’t go wrong with dark wash boyfriend jeans with a body-skimming shirt.

Ballet Flats

Sometimes, you want your look to be simple and comfortable and that’s where ballet flats come in.These popular shoes are ideal for when you want an effortless outfit, especially paired with distressed jeans, a t-shirt and jacket. You can opt for classic ballet flats in a neutral shade or choose ones with fancy details, such as straps.

Heeled Ankle Boots

Pairing heeled ankle boots with boyfriend jeans is a great outfit that looks fashionable but is still low-key. High-heeled boots are also a great shoe choice for first date.

For simple but stylish outfit, try wearing your skinny boyfriend jeans with a silky blouse or Bardot top. You can pile on the accessories to dress up your look or keep things minimal for an easygoing ensemble.

Animal Print Shoes

Boyfriend jeans are casual by design, but you’d be surprised how easily they are to dress up. To give your denim trousers an instant style upgrade, pair your boyfriend jeans with leopard print shoes.

Keep your outfit looking effortless by wearing your denim with a simple striped top. Alternatively, you can take things to a more polished level with a formal coat, upscale purse and plenty of accessories.

Sneakers

These are the obvious choice when it comes to wearing boyfriend jeans, due to their relaxed vibe. However, it’s important to keep in mind that with a look this boyish, you should make sure the top you choose is well-fitted to balance out your outfit.

A button-down shirt makes a fashionable weekend outfit when matched with distressed jeans and your sneakers. For a chic touch, finish the look with some chin necklaces or add a moto jacket to conforms to your curves.

The best shoes to wear with boyfriend jeans