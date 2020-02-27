Net-a-Porter launch T-shirts to mark International Women’s Day

On-line fashion store Net-a-Porter have just released a series of ladies t-shirts to celebrate this year’s International Women’s Day.

The British affiliate website and app lave released 6 exclusive T-shirts with all proceeds going to non-profit charity, Women for Women International.

This year’s International Women’s Day will take place on Friday 8th March 2020. Net-a-Porter which was founded back in 2000, have teamed up with international fashion designers Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Rosie Assoulin along with Alexa Chung for this unique fashion project.

Other female driven brands that include Ellery and Perfect Moment will also be take part to celebrate this annual event.

Every especially designed fashion T-shirt speaks for what female empowerment means to represented brand. Price ranges for these fashion collectables start from £85 and go up to £200.

All designs have their own individual stamp by each designer. The Victoria Beckham white tee which includes “I am her” written in the London fashion designer’s own handwriting retails for £175.

Talking about her specially designed t-shirt, the ex-Spice Girl said that It is more important than ever that women support each other. Hopefully this aids in raising awareness for a subject close to my heart.”

Assoulin’s T-shirt quite cleverly depicts a red heart crafted from binary code. When merged together the numbers translate to: “Happy International Women’s Day”. Taking to social media, the New York fashion designer told her Instagram followers that she hopes to promote “coding and tech literacy and education for girls and women”.

All profits from this unique collection will go directly to non-profit organisation, Women for Women International.

This charity supply’s aid for female survivors of war around the world.

This money helps them to rebuild their lives by enrolling these victims on a year-long training course. This is where they are informed of their rights and health while at the same time encouraged to learn a vocational skill.

This worthy project aims to project as well as unite the sisterhood of women who share similar experiences in some of the world’s most dangerous counties.

Since its launch in 1993, Women for Women International continue to help over 500,000 women by providing these victims with the necessary tools and resources to help fight poverty.

