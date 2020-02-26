Why you should be mixing a face oil into your foundation

Why you should be mixing a face oil into your foundation. People have been singing the praises of mixing their facial oil with foundation for the ultimate dewy and radiant complexion.

Yet, it can tricky to get right without looking like a greasy mess. To help you out, read on for your tips.

Why Mix The Two Together?

Besides helping you achieve a glowing complexion (and how doesn’t want that?), blending together your foundation and a face oil will help you customise your coverage.

The oil can help to thin out full coverage formula, make matte ones look more luminous and make your application glide onto your skin easily. Additionally, it can add a boost of hydration to dry skin.

How To Do It?

There are two ways to go about mixing your foundation with oil. You can either add a couple of drops into your foundation onto the back of your hand, or you can use the face oil as a primer.

For the latter method, it’s best to not apply the oil all over your face before applying your foundation. Stick to the high points on your face like the tops of your cheeks and not areas that can get oily. This will give you a more ‘lit-from-within’ look.

However, even if you do have oily skin, you can still use this makeup hack. Just remember your powder. Use a small amount to set your foundation in place. Use a damp sponge instead of a brush. This will ensure you avoid looking cakey as too much powder can build up on top of oil.

Choose The Right Tool

The right tool for the job all comes down to personal preference. To get the best result, use a combination of brushes and sponges. Due to the fact that the oil will thin out your foundation, use a brush first before going in with your sponge to soften any streaks.

Why you should be mixing a face oil into your foundation