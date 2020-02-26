Marks & Spencer goes digital with their bra fitting service

Marks & Spencer goes digital with their bra fitting service

British fashion retailer, Marks & Spencer have just announced their new digital bra fitting service. Since their foundation back in 1884, Marks & Spencer now sell one in every three bras that are bought throughout the UK.

They hope that the launch of their new digital tool will help improve their own bra fitting service. The new system has been designed by their own in-house team which replaces their old outsourced service.

The family friendly British retailer, believe their new service will strengthen their position as the most popular seller of bras in the UK. They hope to build on their dominant UK market-share in bras which currently stands 37.5%.

Did you know

Women who are fitted for bras buy on average two to three bras, whereas without a fitting they buy just one.

According the M&S, they recommend that all women should be professionally fitted for a new bra every 12 months. The new Marks & Spencer Bra fitting service informs customers of their next appointment as well as new products as they become available.

Their digital bra fitting service is joined to their Marks & loyalty card where customers simply have to scan their card with the bra fitter which will access all their details. This cuts out the need for assistants to recover booking details while attending their bra fitting.

This system also offers other benefits as it will be able to pinpoint personalised products to suit fashion wear for the customer because they know their bra sizes and styles.

Did you know

Marks & Spencer have over 5,000 trained bra fitters across all their stores

Director of Lingerie for M&S Laura Charles believes M&S are changing the way they operate to ensure they understand what the customer needs. She thinks it is essential that M&S deliver wardrobe essentials which offer value that is supported by an easy shopping experience.

“With 1 in 3 women wearing an M&S bra it’s our ultimate wardrobe essential and we’re excited that this tool will help us improve the shopping experience for our customers. Offering us better access to data it can ultimately help us grow our market leading bra share.”