H&M & P.E Nation Collaborate for new athleisure collection

Swedish fashion retailer is ready to release their new sportswear collection with Australian Athleisure brand, P.E Nation.

This new fashion compilation is a mix of athleisure and sustainable materials which is all part of H&M’s commitment to sustainable fashion.

The H&M and P.E Nation collection combines performance wear with modern street style fashion that are produced using organic cotton and recycled polyester. Their fashion line-up includes a selection of t-shirts, skirts, swimwear and underwear.

Head of Womenswear Design at H&M, Maria Östblom said that working with P.E Nation has been a lot of fun. The teamwork and energy between our designers was great.

The designs include the use of colour-blocked leggings, tie-dye t-shirts and the pleated skirt that are stylish and designed as great performance wear.

Co-founders of P.E Nation, Claire Tregoning and Pip Edwards believe their new collection

Is both flexible and functional. It can be worn and enjoyed every day given the designs mix and work so well together

Founded back in 2016 by best friends, Pip Edwards and Claire Tregoning P.E. Nation has already established their presence in the world of global active sportswear and accessories.

P.E Nation’s line of fashion collectables are available to buy from over 250 fashion retailers across the globe. Their growing success has also led to items being made available for purchase at on-line fashion stores such as Shopbop, Net-A-Porter and Revolve

This new limited-edition collection between P.E Nation and H&M is yet another move by the Swedish fashion company to collaborate with established designers and brands.

More recently, H&M announced collaborations with Sabyasachi, Danish Supermodel, Helena Christensen and American costume designer, Ruth Carter. The new P.E Nation x H&M collection will be available at H&M stores and on-line from the 5th March 2020.

