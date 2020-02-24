Puma launch recycled plastic sports collection

Sports brand Puma have teamed up with UK based recycling company, First Mile to launch their co-created sportswear collection which consists of recycled plastic.

The co-branded collection includes sports shoes, t-shirts, shorts, jackets and leggings. All their fashion pieces contain recycled yarn that is manufactured using recycled plastic bottles brought in from counties including Taiwan, Honduras, and Haiti.

Their sportswear fashion apparel is designed to help customers to work out in comfort in recycled clothing and footwear.

This joint venture between Puma and First Mile is aimed at supporting small economies around the globe by creating sustainable jobs and reducing pollution at the same time.

All plastic bottles that are collected are then sorted, cleaned and shredded, before being altered into yarn that is then used to make these products.

Head of corporate sustainability for Puma, Stefan Seidel in a statement said that even though one of the key benefits of this partnership is social impact, the Puma and First Mile program has diverted over 40 tonnes of plastic waste from landfills and oceans, just for the products made for 2020. This roughly translates into 1,980,286 plastic bottles being reused.

“The pieces from this co-branded training collection range from shoes, tees, shorts, pants and jackets—all the apparel is made of at least 83 percent to even 100 percent from the more sustainable yarn sourced from First Mile.”

The collaboration with First Mile is all part of the German sportswear manufactures commitment to curtail their own environmental impact and work towards their own code of being “Forever Better” and sustainable fashion.

The head of partnerships at First Mile, Kelsey Halling hopes that that whoever buys this collection will feel good about their purchase. She wants them to enjoy the fact that they are choosing something that uses sustainable material.

