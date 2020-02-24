Ela Maria Boutique NewcastleWest fashion review

Ela Maria Boutique NewcastleWest fashion review

Situated in NewcastleWest in Limerick is one of the longest established luxury boutiques in Ireland. Ela Maria at The Square House in the centre of NewcastleWest is a ladies fashion emporium spread out over three floors. They offer a choice of over 80 labels by various international designers.

With designs from Paris, Milan, New York and London, Ela Maria offer the latest fashion trends and looks to inspire any ladies wardrobe.

To add to this, Ela Maria also cater for a wide range in women’s accessories that include shoes, bag and jewellery collections. As well as their store in NewcastleWest, Limerick, Ela Maria operate 2 other boutiques located at 4 Salt House Lane, Ennis, Co Clare and Bridge St, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Fashion Ranges

Ela Maria offer an extensive range of Ladies fashion clothing and accessories. These include women’s dresses, coats, jackets, jeans and knitwear. Their brands range from Escada, Gant, Gerry Webber to Joseph Ribkoff Paul Green and Guess bags. Ela Maria also cater for the “Mother of the Bride” where stylish ladies can choose from a wide range of fashion outfits for the big day.

Do they have an on-line presence?

As well as operating 3 fashion stores in Ireland, Ela Maria also run an on-line store where customers can view and purchase items from their fashion catalogue

Do they have Social Media channels?

Ela Maria operate their own Facebook and Instagram pages where you can view their latest arrivals and special offers.

Opening Hours

Ela Maria are open 6 days a week, Monday to Saturday between the hours of 10am and 6pm

Contact

As an Irish fashion retailer, Ela Maria provide local employment and services to the local communities they serve. It’s always important to buy from Irish fashion retailers when possible.

Customers can either visit in-store and browse their extensive fashion collections or buy on-line. This allows for your goods to be delivered directly to you from Ireland.

Their trained staff are on hand to advise each customer to ensure they get the style that suits them. For more information about Ela Maria, check out their website.