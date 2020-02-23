The right way to give yourself a facial massage at home

A face massage can be the best way to help rejuvenate your skin and relax after a busy day. It can also help elevate your mood and relieve stress.

However, many of us don’t have the time or luxury to head to the nearest spa for a treatment. Luckily, it is possible to give yourself a professional face massage right in the comfort of your own home.

Here’s how you do it.

Massage Your Forehead

Place your knuckles on your forehead, right between your eyebrows. Using gentle motions, move up towards the hairline and then sideways towards your temple. Do this in a scraping motion. To get the best results, do this movement five times and remember to go slow.

Massage The Eye area

You need to be careful around the eyes as the skin is extremely sensitive. Place the tips of your middle and index fingers onto your temples.

Gently glide your fingers under the eyes and towards the nose bridge. Continue gliding your fingers over your eyebrows and then come back again under your eyes, following an oval path. Repeat this motion five times.

Massage Your Cheeks

Place your knuckles onto your cheeks, near the bridge of your nose. Going towards your ears, gently swipe your knuckles upwards.

Repeat this action five times and remember to go slowly.

Massage Your Mouth Area

Using your index and middle fingers on both hands, make a ‘V’ sign. Place your fingers onto your mouth. Make sure that your index finger is above your upper lip and your middle finger is below your bottom lip.

Gently press your fingers into your skin and pull them up towards your ears. Like with all the other steps, repeat this motion five times.

Massage Your Chin

First, place your knuckles on your chin. Do so in such a way that your jawline rests between your knuckles. Pull your knuckles upwards. Go long your jawline and head towards your ears. Repeat five times.

Massage Your Neck

Place your knuckles right under your chin. Heading towards your collarbone, gently pull them down. Keep doing this movement by pulling your knuckles long your jawline and down to your collarbone. Do this five times.

Massage The Entire Outline Of Your Face

Place your knuckles between your eyebrows. Move up towards your hairline and temples. Bring your knuckles down the sides of your face, including your jawline.

This is a very basic face massage technique but can be effective. Messaging your face for just a few minutes a day can help reduce stress, increase blood flow and may have anti-aging benefits. You also don’t have to use your fingers. You can use a massaging tool, like a jade roller.

