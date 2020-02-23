Stylish ways to wear your bootcut jeans in 2020

While skinny jeans may be your best friend nowadays, we are here to tell you that 2020 is the year that bootcut is back.

You may think of this style of denim as outdated, but many people forget the versatility of the bootcut jean. You can wear them on dates, style them with classic separates to create chic outfits or wear them for a more casual weekend look. If you are struggling to figure out how to style your bootcut jeans, keep on reading.

Brunch

Bootcut jeans are great for when you are meeting your girls for lunch and want to look put together. Style your medium wash jeans with a basic tank top and cropped jacket.

Finish the look off with some ankle boots or rounded toe shoes that match perfectly with your laid-back ensemble. Add a statement necklace and you’re all set to head off shopping with your besties.

Date Night

Bootcut jeans are easy to dress up for a fun night out with someone special. Pair your jeans with an attention-grabbing top for an instant going-out outfit.

You can go sparkly with a sequin sleeveless top and finish the look off with some killer heels. Alternatively, you can style a sheer lace top with a camisole underneath for a sexy peekaboo look that’s not too revealing on the first date.

Office Outfit

Bootcut jeans are tailor-made for the office, especially in a dark wash. If you are allowed to wear jeans in the office, you can’t go wrong with a well-fitted pair of bootcut jeans and a printed blouse.

Classic high heel pumps and a leather tote bag will let your co-workers know you mean business, even when wearing denim.

Daytime Date

When you have a date during the day with someone special, you want to look fresh and pretty without too much effort. A pair of slimming dark wash bootcut jeans in medium high rise will flatter most women. Pair your jeans with a soft, white blouse and layer a long gold chain on top.

High heels or boots will help to elongate your legs and make you appear slim and slender.

