Salt-N-Pepa collaborate with Milani Cosmetics for new beauty range

All girl group Salt-N-Pepa hooked up with American beauty brand Milani Cosmetics to design a range of beauty products which are inspired by their 90s look.

Singers, Cheryl James (Salt) and Sandra Denton (Pepa) along with Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) have joined forces with the indie beauty brand for a makeup range full of self-expression.

53-year old Sandra believes that make-up has and will always been a form of self-expression for the band. She has confessed that she loves to experiment and play with different looks and have been a long-time admirer of Milani makeup.

Cheryl Renee James, also 53 believes Milani Cosmetics deliver a message of diversity and inclusivity that resonates with the band. She said it is extremely important for Salt-N-Pepa to create products that represent ourselves and are accessible to our fans.

The new beauty collection includes two CD-shaped eye and face palettes with 12 eye shadow colours. It also has an illuminating champagne highlighter.

Their ‘Push It’ Lip Kit which gets it’s name from their 80’s hit includes a red lip liner and lipstick. The ‘Shoop’ Lip Kit comes with a nude lip liner and matte lipstick.

CMO of Milani Cosmetics, Evelyn Wang has shared the reason behind partnering with the Grammy award winners who are recorded as the first ladies of rap and hip hop’.

Wang said: “Milani was one of the first brands to champion diversity and stand behind the mission of offering prestige quality to all. Throughout their career, Salt-N-Pepa have achieved many notable ‘firsts’ – first female rap act to gold and platinum status; first female rap act to win a Grammy Award … It’s been a collaboration that celebrates breaking barriers and true confidence.”

According to Milani Cosmetics, the Salt-N-Pepa girls have been involved in every facet of the collaboration. This ensures their new shades, textures and products are authentic and reflect their signature look.

