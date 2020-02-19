Ways to keep your nails strong after regular manicures

Ways to keep your nails strong after regular manicures

Nothing boosts your mood like treating yourself to a spa manicure. Beautiful nails are every woman’s dream, but they can be difficult to maintain naturally.

Fortunately, professional nail services are affordable and easy to find. Plus, many salons throw in additional services like a soothing hand massage!

The trouble with spa manicures is that they can be rough on your natural nails, especially if you go for gel or acrylic extensions.

Traditional nail polish won’t damage your nails, but bad habits like picking at your nail polish could. If you love beautifully painted nails but you want to keep your natural nails healthy underneath, here are 5 things you can do to keep your nails strong.

Stop Biting and Picking at Your Nails

Your mother always told you not to bite your nails and she was right. Biting your nails increases your risk for hangnails, ingrown nails, and infections.

There’s also the risk of putting your unwashed hands in your mouth. It may seem like no big deal, but your hands could carry bacteria that might make you sick.

Biting your nails also increases your risk for paronychia, an infection of the skin surrounding the nail which causes redness, swelling, pain, and discomfort.

Not only should you avoid biting your nails, but you should stop picking at your cuticles as well. Picking at your cuticles will make them sore and it could open the skin at the base of the nail, allowing bacteria or fungi to enter and cause an infection. Your best bet is to trim your nails regularly and use cuticle oil to soften your cuticles if needed.

Be Mindful of the Products You Use

When you swipe on that first coat of polish, all you think about is how good it looks. What you may not think about, however, is that nail polish and other nail products might contain toxins that could be harmful to your health.

Because you aren’t applying the polish directly to your skin, you may think you’re safe. The truth is, however, that some nail polishes contain solvents and other substances that can increase absorption and close contact with the cuticles may draw those chemicals into your body.

You don’t necessarily need to give up manicures entirely, but you may want to reduce their frequency. It’s also a good idea to be more mindful of the nail products you use at home.

Avoid nail products that contain phthalates (like dibutyl phthalate or DBP), toluene, formaldehyde, camphor, and formaldehyde resin. Instead, look for products that contain natural ingredients and are fortified with vitamins, botanical oils, and proteins to boost your nail health.

Keep Your Hands Dry

Washing your hands is the best way to keep yourself safe from disease-causing pathogens but it can dry out your skin and nails if you do it too frequently.

When you wash your hands, use warm water rather than scalding hot water and pat your hands dry with a clean towel instead of using a high-heat hand dryer.

Keeping your hands dry and your skin healthy will help prevent bacteria you come in contact with from making its way into the nail bed to cause an infection.

Hydrate Your Nails Daily

If you have a daily skin care routine, moisturiser probably plays a starring role. When you’re applying your daily moisturiser, however, don’t forget about your nails.

Moisturising your cuticles and keeping your nails hydrated is important for keeping them strong and healthy. Apply a moisturising product like vitamin e oil, cuticle oil, or petroleum jelly to your nails and cuticles several times a day to reduce brittleness and to keep your nails from chipping and breaking.

Try Nail-Supporting Foods and Supplements

Healthy nails start with a healthy diet, so make sure to include nutritious foods like whole grains, fruits, and vegetables in your daily routine.

Foods high in iron can help strengthen nails and vitamin A-rich foods support healthy nail growth. Biotin has been shown to increase nail thickness to help prevent splitting and breaking.

To boost your intake of nail-supporting nutrients, you may also consider taking a nutritional supplement. Biotin supplements are great for hair and nails, though you could also consider an omega-3 fish oil supplement for strong, healthy nails.

A coat of nail polish or two won’t harm your natural nails but avoid the temptation to pick at the polish. Once the polish starts to chip, it’s healthier to remove it to prevent the pigment from soaking into your nail and drying it out.

Giving your nails a break from polish once in a while isn’t a bad idea either. The best thing you can do for your nails is to follow a healthy nail care routine. Implementing some of the tips above into your nail care routine will help you keep your natural nails strong and healthy.

Ways to keep your nails strong after regular manicures