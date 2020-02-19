Marion Cotillard chosen as new face of Chanel No.5 fragrance

French actress Marion Cotillard has been named as the new face of Chanel No.5. The 44-year old environmentalist is seen by the French company as the perfect incarnation of French natural beauty.

Chanel will roll out their new advertising campaign which will include Marion Cotillard later this year. In a press statement released by the French luxury fashion house they see Marion’s as the perfect incarnation of French natural beauty. They believe Marion Cotillard has an irresistible ‘je ne sais quoi’ that’s all her own.

Chanel which was founded back in 1910 think Marion will bring her elegance to the image of the iconic No.5 fragrance.

This is a first for the French actress who has never represented a fragrance brand before. Her appointment is seen as no surprise with Chanel looking to add chic and beauty to as the face of their iconic perfume.

Marion is a huge fan of Chanel with their fragrances being her number one choice Back in February 2020, the academy winning actress took part in a mission on behalf of environmental organisation, Greenpeace to the Antarctic.

This expedition was an exercise to highlight how climate change and plastic pollution, and industrial fishing are having a devastating effect on both penguin colonies and whales in the region.

In a media statement released by Marion she said the Antarctic is a frozen wilderness that should be far beyond the reach of human impact, but even the most remote parts of our planet are changing at an alarming rate.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever lived on a ship, and it’s amazing to spend time with the Greenpeace crew and the scientists who are out here doing crucial work to understand the threats facing the oceans, like climate change, industrial fishing and plastic pollution.

“Our planet is a blue planet: the ocean covers more of it than every continent combined. We all have a responsibility to protect it.” The new look Chanel No.5 is expected for release later this year 2020.

