Laura Whitmore & TK Maxx partner for Cancer Research UK

Irish TV presenter, Laura Whitmore has teamed up with clothing company TK Maxx for their Give Up Clothes for Good campaign.

The “Love Island” presenter is starring alongside British TV presenter AJ Odudu and fashion model, Jodie Kidd to back TK Maxx’s latest fundraising campaign which will raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The campaign encourages women to bring their pre-loved fashion clothing and accessories to their stores across the UK.

The 34-year old Wicklow presenter took to Instagram to share her thoughts on being included in TK Max’s initiative. Talking to her 874K followers she told them she was giving up her preloved clothes for good to help more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.

The host of ITV’s ‘Love Island’ will also take part in a panel event to discuss sustainable shopping later in February.

Laura said “Come and join me at TK Maxx on Oxford Street on 27th February for a special panel event with @GraziaUK with a masterclass on style, sustainability and tips on wardrobe decluttering. You too can donate your treasured clothes, accessories and homeware in any @TKMaxxUK store which helps transform the items you no longer need into funds for life-saving research to help children’s and young people’s cancers @CR_UK (sic)”

The new TK Maxx campaign will commence during London Fashion Week later this month and is expected to continue for the rest of the year.

To date they have managed to raise over €40 million euro. They have also collected over 1.6 million bags of unwanted clothing since their first campaign started back in 2004.

This accounts for over eight thousand tonnes of preloved fashion clothing being saved for landfill as well as a saving of one hundred and eighty thousand tonnes of carbon emissions being released into the atmosphere. It’s also plays a major part towards sustainable fashion.

Cancer Research UK for Children & Young People helps people and children deal with cancer. You can do your bit and help Cancer Research UK help people who reply on their services by simply donating a bag of your pre-loved clothes or accessories to your local TK Maxx store. A full list is available here at TK Maxx website.

