How to style Men’s Chinos this summer

How to style Men’s Chinos this summer

As far as Men’s smart casual men’s pants go, chinos offer essential styling.Their versatility and fashionable look makes these trousers a must-have for any guys wardrobe.

Not only are they perfect for casual styling, but they can intergrade into smart ensembles, making them that important fashion piece.

However, finding those perfect pair of chinos and deciding how to pair them with other clothing is a challenge in itself. This is made harder for those of you males who have dedicated your life of fashion to jeans.

Thankfully, help is on hand and we have put together some really simple fashion tips to help you dress those chinos.

What exactly are Chinos?

The name Chinos lends itself to a style of trousers derived by an American military. US Soldiers wore uniforms with a predominant skinny cotton design.

So in affect, we have the American armed forces to thank for their stylish pant design. While they are less formal than trousers, they are more dressy than jeans. Today, they are available in so many different styles, cotton blends and shades, wearers are spoilt for choice.

How to wear your Chinos

When choosing Chinos, colour is important. However, the right fit is also instrumental in getting that great Chinos look. One tip to remember is when trying on your Chinos, see how they enhance your build and height.

Nicely fitted chinos shouldn’t be too tight or too baggy. A fitted pair of Chinos should elongate and streamline your aesthetic and partner perfectly with a tucked-in lightweight button-down shirt for great styling. Intergrade a woven belt as part of your final finish which presents a youthful silhouette.

Remember, Chinos are not meant to look too long. A hem chinos gives that graduated, sleeker aesthetic that will sharpen up your dress look.

What to wear with your choice of Chinos

Believe it or not, Chinos are quite easy to style. For a more casual look we recommend you choose chambray and linen shirts that are tucked into a slim chinos. This is a great summer look. If you need to elevate your look for formal attire, add a blazers in a contrasting colours.

Different coloured Chinos

When choosing a pair of Chinos, don’t limit yourself to colour. Common favourites include khaki, navy, and whites can are easily paired with neutral coloured tops.

However, green Chinos give a safe influence for smart casual dress. Other colours like dusty blues and earthy browns present that rugged and masculine finish.

Whatever your choice of colour, the the key is to go for classic tones of hues for consistent looks with a timeless dimension.

The Navy Chinos: As we know, Navy is a real versatile colour. Navy Chinos are great for social evening events and a better choice than black.

Red Chinos for the adventurous: Try incorporating red chinos with basic colour white shirts and tops. This pairing offers a clean and crisp finish.

The white Chinos effect: While this is a great look, caution is required. This is more of a summer look and whites stain easily so consider the occasion carefully. White chinos work well with different shades of blue. Denim chambray shirts are great for sunny day styling.

More traditional khaki or tan Chinos: White dress shirts and dusky browns are a great choice to pair with khaki or tan Chinos. Their neutrality offers a simple but clean and effect finish to any day or evening look.

How to style Men’s Chinos this summer