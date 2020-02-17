Born Clothing fashion review

About

Born Clothing is a 100% Irish owned chain of fashion stores dotted all across Ireland. For the past 11 years, Born Clothing service the fashion needs for the family looking for the latest fashion styles.

Their stores embrace the challenge of recognising that everyone’s fashion look is different with their customers requiring individual styling that suit their own style. Today they operate a host of stores around Ireland with fashion line-ups updated to cater for each season.

Born Clothing are focused and committed to giving their customers the best shopping experience available. Trained staff our on hand across all their stores to help with any fashion queries.

Fashion Ranges

Born Clothing stock a wide collection of family fashion. Each individual store stocks collections that include the latest looks in dresses, coats, jackets and party wear.

Do they have an on-line presence?

Born Clothing operate an easy to use on-line fashion store. Customers can browse from an extensive ladies fashion range of clothing with new arrivals updated to their site daily.

Do they have Social Media channels?

Yes, Born Clothing have three social media channels, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Followers can keep up to date with all their latest fashion arrivals in-store or on-line.

Contact

This Irish owned fashion retailer operates stores in the following locations across the island of Ireland which includes

  •  ATHLONE
    Unit 24, Athlone Town Centre Co Westmeath
  • LIMERICK
    17-18 Parkway Shopping Centre, Dublin Road, Limerick
  • NEWTOWNSMITH
    Newtownsmith, Galway
  • THURLES
    Thurles Shopping Centre, Thurles, Co Tipperary
  • CARRICK ON SHANNON
    Rosebank Business Park, Carrick on Shannon, Leitrim
  • NAAS
    Monread Shopping Centre, Naas, Co. Kildare
  • PORTLAOISE
    Portlaoise Shopping Centre, Portlaoise, Co Laois
  • WILTON
    Wilton Shopping Centre, Wilton, Co Cork
  • GALWAY SHOPPING CENTRE LADIES
    Galway Shopping Centre Ladies, Headford Road, Galway
  • DUNGARVAN
    7/8 Dungarvan Shopping Centre, Dungarvan, Co Waterford
  • TUAM LADIES
    Tuam Shopping Centre, Tuam, Co Galway
  • CLAREMORRIS
    Silverbridge Shopping Centre, Knock Road, Claremorris
  • GALWAY SHOPPING CENTRE MENS
    Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, Galway
  • ROSCOMMON
    Unit 1-4 Roscommon Retai Park, Roscommo Circular Road, Roscommon
  • TUAM MENS
    Tuam Shopping Centre, Tuam, Galway
  • GALWAY SHOPPING CENTRE KIDS
    Galway Shopping Centre, Headford Road, Galway

We all recognise the importance in supporting the Irish fashion industry.. Retailers like Born Clothing not only provide local employment with the community but also contribute to the local economy.

It’s important where possible that we consider buying from Irish retailers when we can. With so many stores based around Ireland and a fun on-line shop, you will be spoiled for choice.

 

Variety Heart of Learning Campaign
© 2020 FASHION.ie.

