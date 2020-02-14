Mango releases their new sustainable fashion denim collection

Mango releases their new sustainable fashion denim collection

Spanish fashion label, Mango have unveiled their new eco-friendly denim collection that is constructed using sustainable cotton.

The Barcelona fashion house have recruited UK model Edie Campbell to promote their new line in a series of photos inspired by looks from the 1980’s. The collection includes the use of high waists and washed textures creating lots of volume.

The cotton used I the production of their denim collection is sourced from crops that have been certified and use technical innovations which reduces the environmental impact in the finish of denim garments.

This manufacturing process allows for the reduction in use of chemical substances as well as water and energy. Mango has also included the use of recycled fibres in their production. Their fashion line-up includes jeans and jumpsuits all each priced under €60.00.

Mango are today recognised for producing Women’s, Men’s and children’s clothing. Founded back in 1995, they first sold their collections on-line before opening their first store in 2000.

Past branded ambassadors for the Spanish company include British Supermodel, Kate Moss, and Australian actress and model, Miranda Kerr. Today, the company now employ over 16,000 staff globally.

This sustainable fashion collection has its main emphasis is to increase the proportion of sustainable fibres in its collection. They are hoping that by 2025, 100% of all the cotton they use in the production of their garments will be sustainably sourced.

Back in 2018. Mango set a target that 50% of its cotton used in the production of their clothing will to be sustainably sourced and in use by 2022.

In that same year, Mango also committed to producing more eco-friendly fashion clothing by signing up to the BIC (Better Cotton Initiative) This initiative is targeted at increasing its support for the cultivation of sustainable cotton globally.

Mango releases their new sustainable fashion denim collection