Cindy Crawford is face of Jones New York spring campaign for 2020

American Supermodel, Cindy Crawford has been chosen to be the face of global lifestyle brand, Jones New York.

Seen as one of the original Supermodel’s of the 80’s, Crawford has been selected to appear in their forthcoming international advertising campaign for 2020.

The 55 year old American beauty was chosen because she embodies the spirit of the Jones New York woman. Jones believe Crawford is a women who leads a multifaceted life and needs a versatile wardrobe that will take her from day to night.

Chatting to on-line fashion magazine, WWD, Authentic Brands Group executive vice president of marketing, Natasha Fishman told them that Cindy has emerged from supermodel to super entrepreneur. She is a trailblazer who has defined industry standards and forged a new path for women.

Natasha sees the appointment of Crawford as bringing in an iconic face into their campaign that will validate their place within the fashion conversation.”

This venture will see Cindy Crawford team up with Jones New York who are also teaming up with non-profit organisation Dress for Success who empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools.

In a media statement released by Crawford she confirmed that she is excited to work with Jones New York, who she sees as an iconic American brand that she has always admired,.

“They recognise women’s busy schedules and cater to their needs; whether it’s a meeting, kid’s soccer game, date night, or girl’s night out, not only are the clothes stylish and comfortable, but they can take you from day to night, weekday to weekend.”

This new campaign for the fashion giant will launch on the 3rd March 2020 in New York where both Cindy and Dress for Success team up. Crawford is mother to Kaia Gerber who is following in her mum’s footsteps into the modelling fashion world.

