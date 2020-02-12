What exactly is Tightlining and how to do it

It’s a makeup trick that has been used backstage by professional makeup artists for years and is the secret to creating fuller looking lashes. But if you’re a makeup newbie, you may be wondering what Tightlining is?

Tightlining is a technique in which you line your upper waterline to enhance your eyes and create a fuller, wide-eye look. By placing the eyeliner right into your lashes, you give the illusion of dark and dense lashes.

Why Should You Try It?

If you’re someone who has hooded eyelids or eyes that tend to look droopy with visible eyeliner, Tightlining is perfect for you. It’s also ideal for those of you low-maintenance people out there who want subtle definition.

Also, if you love a good smoky eye, Tightlining can work well when it comes to getting an intense look.

How To Do It

First things first. In order to Tightline, you need to have the right tools for the job. Gather some eye primer, an angled brush, black shadow or gel liner, an eyelash curler, mascara, a mirror and cotton buds.

Prep Your Eyes

Before you begin to apply any makeup, make sure your hands are nice and clean. apply some eye primer onto your lids to ensure your eyeliner stays put. It also ensures your makeup does not fade throughout the day. Allow your primer to dry before moving onto the next step.

Cover up Dark Circles

Choose a concealer of your choice in a shade not more than two shades lighter than your natural skin. Dab the formula onto your skin using your fingers (your body heat will make it easier to apply) and gently blend it out. Remember to set all your work using some translucent powder.

Start With Your Upper Waterline

Dip a damp, angled eyeliner brush into some black eyeshadow or gel liner. Be sure that the bristles are coated with just enough product. Hold your upper eyelid in place with your finger or cotton bud and, rise your chin and look back a little.

Alternatively, you can look down into a mirror and push the shadow or liner between your lashes. Hold the brush vertically and wiggle the product gently onto your waterline. The point of tightlining is to make your lashes look fuller so apply your liner anywhere you have lashes.

Define Your Lower Waterline

Just like with your upper waterline, push the pigment underneath your lashes. Start from the outer corner and work your way into bout two-thirds of your lash line. This will help make your eyes look bigger.

Clean Up Any Mess

Use a cotton bud and some micellar water to remove any smudges or sharpen up the edges of your liner. Once your liner is set, curl your lashes and apply a generous coat of mascara.

