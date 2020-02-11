6 accessories to make you look like an Instagramer

Allison Soro went from being a University Graduate in Business Administration in Monte Carlo to being a full time influencer and designer.

It took her two years of hard work and now she is a successful influencer with over 70,000 followers. She has her own line of signature chokers, upcoming master classes in Influencer marketing and will soon release a sportswear line. She has a challenging year ahead of her. We asked her to share with our readers some of her fashion tips.

You really need to incorporate key pieces into your outfits and looks so here I am telling you a few things that will really make you look stylish. “You have to be unique and different and shine in your own way” Lady Gaga

Jewellery

Jewellery is the most important accessory and plays a significant role in defining our style. It can make us feel gorgeous, special and enhance our looks. A piece of jewellery can add colour and glam to outfits.

Bangles, watches, big hoop earrings are so trendy now, I wear simple, minimal jewellery to create a stunning impression during the day and the evening I like to layer on the jewellery particularly long sparkly necklaces and lots of bracelets.

One accessory that can be used daytime and nighttime is my line of signature chokers which offers a variety of options in colours and materials as well as personalising your own letter for your loved one or yourself. You can shop here https://zyko.shop/pages/allison-soro

Hair Accessories

Hair Accessories are a must have this year going from scrunchies, headbands, ribbons and hair clips. They not only hold your hair in place but give a classy, girly fashionable look. Hats can be worn in every season and in every shape.

A wide-brimmed straw hat looks amazing at the beach and protects you from the sun’s damaging rays and Fedora Hats or Berets during the Autumn and winter season to give that fashionista look. Everyone looks great in a hat.

Handbags

What you need is a drop dead, look-at-me, stunner bag. It does not have to be expensive. When I go to work I use my Celine Trapeze Bag or Dior Panarea Tote Bag.

I tend to use big bags during the day as they are useful in carrying my phone, laptop, keys, money, etc. but for a night out my preference would be Chanel Vintage, very stylish or any clutch bag.

Check this store www.designerexchange.ie This has the largest selection of preloved designer handbags and accessories.

Shoes

Sneakers are the new heels! You can get them in classic white as well as fun metallics. Trendy at the moment are the Balenciaga sneakers or Chanel sneakers, a must have for me. Black sock boots look amazing with crop jeans, skirts and dresses and guess what they are so comfortable.

Nude heels should be part of your wardrobe. They make your legs look longer and slimmer and you can mix trendy with classic. Louboutin would be my choice but they do not need to be expensive so long as they are a nude colour.

Belts

I personally love belts particularly Hermes or Louis Vuitton they can take any outfit to the next level. One can wear them dressed up or with casual outfits. You can upgrade a dress just by adding a stylish chic belt.

Sunnies / Shades

These are a fashion statement; they are part of my overall look. They can make you look studious or trendy and give you an air of cool and a touch of luxury. Black is great with all outfits and will make you look so glamourous. Shades are also important for eye protection.

