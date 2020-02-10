Michael Kors set to release James Bond bag collection
American fashion house, Michael Kors will launch a new collection of James Bond bags. Kors have joined forces the UK film maker who are set to release the movie ‘No Time To Die’ movie this coming April 2020.
Michael Kors are expected to release a 3-piece MKC x 007 Bond Capsule bag Collection. The compilation will include a calf leather Bond Carryall as well as their cotton canvas Bond Duffel bag.
Karl Anderson Jr (AKA) Michael Kors set up his fashion house back in 1981. It specialises in selling men’s and women’s luxury fashion and ready-to-wear accessories, watches, jewellery, footwear, and fragrances.
Back in January 2019, Michael Kors Holdings Limited officially changed its name to Capri Holdings Limited.
Names like Jimmy Choo, Versace as well as Michael Kors all trade under Capri Holdings name. Michael Kors is a big fan of the Bond movies and sees his accessories are the perfect fit for the 007 franchise.
Chatting to on-line fashion magazine, WWD, the American born fashion icon said “When it comes to iconic jet-set sophistication, I think Bond is top of mind for a lot of people the world over. When this opportunity arose, we felt it was a great match. “Jet-set glamour, sophistication, speed, energy – these are all words that come to mind when you think about the world of James Bond. They’re also at the core of our brand DNA.”
The 60 -year old also confirmed that the collection will include a Bond Bancroft satchel, priced at $1,750. This can be seen in the upcoming 25th Bond film which is carried by Eve Moneypenny who is played by Naomie Harris.
The British actress who plays “Moneypenny” in the movie is spotted carrying the stylish, easy to wear bag in the film .
The new MKC x 007 Bond Capsule Collection will go on sale in Michael Kors stores, and online at michaelkors.com and 007.com this coming March 2020.
