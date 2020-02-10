Cornucopia Boutique of Ennis fashion review

About

For over 30 years Cornucopia has been servicing the fashion needs of ladies in Ennis, Co Clare. This stylish women’s boutique is owned and operated by proprietor, Sinead Pyne.

Cornucopia, which translates from Latin to Variety & Abundance, is today a fashion cave for the women of Clare seeking the latest in affordable fashion clothing.

Sinead and her team pride themselves in providing their customers with valuable fashion advice to suit their own tastes and needs. With stock rotating to cater for each fashion season, clients can get the latest fashion looks at the best possible prices.

Brands and Labels

Like you would expect from any modern fashion boutique, Cornucopia stock all the latest fashion labels. These include Girl In Mind, Dancing Leopard, Amy Huberman, French Connection, Una Healy, Salsa and many more.

Fashion Ranges

Cornucopia stock a wide collection of Ladies clothing and accessories. These includes, dresses, coats, tops and shirts. To add to this they also sell skirts and knitwear, playsuits along with a stylish collection of ladies accessories.

Do they have an on-line presence?

In simple words, yes. Cornucopia run a well-designed and easy to use on-line store. Customers can browse from an extensive fashion range of clothing and accessories that are delivered right to your door.

Do they have Social Media channels?

One of the good things about social media is you can keep up to date with all the latest news. Cornucopia operate a Facebook and Instagram page, so you can keep up to date with their latest fashion and sales news.

Opening Hours

Cornucopia fashion boutique open their doors 6 days a week. Monday to Saturday 10am to 6pm. They also open Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

Contact

Most of us realise how important it is to support Irish fashion retailers here in Ireland. Each retailer plays a vital role in keeping all of our communities fashionable as well as proving local employment.

It’s vital where possible that we consider buying from Irish retailers when we can. Cornucopia Boutique is a spacious and beautiful place to shop. Their friendly staff are on hand to help you choose fashion items that suit your own individual style.

The good thing about shopping at Cornucopia Boutique is you don’t have to live in Ennis to shop their experience. If you love fashion and want to keep it Irish this season, think Cornucopia Boutique. Call in to see them on Lower Market Street, Ennis or visit their online store.

