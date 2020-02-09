How to adjust your trousers for that smart Teen fashion look

Is there a worst feeling than taking your trousers out of the wash only to find that they have shrunk? And you hate to donate a good pair of trousers to charity when there is still some life left in them.

The good news is that you can save your pants. Read on for our simple fashion fixes to help lengthen short trousers.

Let Down The Hem

This is a great solution if you need an extra inch or two in length. And letting down your hem is easier than you think.

Use a seam ripper to cut out the hem of each trouser cuff. But if you don’t have a seams ripper, you can use a small pair of scissors. This will give you an extra inch to work with when it comes to lengthening your trousers.

Now, you can leave them like this if you don’t mind the ends looking frayed. And it’s important to note that some fabrics will fray more than others. But you will get more life out of your trousers.

However, if you are looking for a more tailored finish, run a row of stitches along the edge. This will help to prevent fraying, at least for a little while.

Use Scrap Material

Similar to adding a cuff to your trousers, why not stitch some old fabric lying round to the bottom of the legs. You can either try and match the fabric or can completely go for a different inset. Don’t be afraid to play round and find a style that suits you.

To protect the longevity of your trousers, it might be best to choose a fabric that’s similar in weight. Otherwise, they might not wash well together and, causing pulling at the stitching.

Turn Them Into Capris

Embrace the short length of your trousers by turning them into capris. If you roll them up and cuff them, you can stitch them in place, so you don’t have to do it every time. For a more permanent solution, cut a few inches of fabric from the bottom and hem them into capris or shorts.

