Beauty tips to help you remove your acrylic nails at home

Let’s just get one thing out of the way. When looking to remove your acrylics at home without damage, you shouldn’t. Try to play it safe and have them removed by a professional.

But you already knew that and have decided to ignore that advice in an effort to DIY it yourself. If you do decide to remove your acrylics yourself, keep scrolling for our tips.

File off as much of the acrylic nail as possible

You’ll need to thin out the entire area that the acrylic covers. And you’ll need a good nail file in order to do this. An emery board would be useless. Use a coarse grit nail file and file away as much product as possible.

A safety tip? Be careful not to cut the skin around the nail with the edges of the file. ‘Season’ your file by using another one over the edges to soften them.

Do an acetone soak

Once you’ve filed as much of the acrylic way as possible, it’s time to soak using 100% acetone. Soak your nails for however long it takes to dissolve the acrylic.

You can do this two ways. One is to wrap each fingertip in foil with an acetone-soaked piece of cotton. Otherwise, you can soak your fingers in a bowl of acetone. This method can be very harsh on your nails and skin and takes longer.

Bit of advice if you do use the bowl technique? Only dip your nail tips in the bowl to prevent drying out your skin. also be sure to use acetone in a well-ventilated area as it can be volatile and irritate your respiratory system.

Gently buff the last bit of acrylic way

After soaking with acetone, check your nails every 20 minutes or so to scrape any product using a cuticle pusher. Repeat this process until all the acrylic has been dissolved.

You might be left with small areas of product that won’t budge but remember to be gentle with them. Use soft foam buffer to buff those stubborn areas smooth.

It’s worth remembering that even if you follow these steps, you still run the risk of damaging your natural nails.

Protect your nails

Acrylics aren’t necessarily bad for your nails, but they can take their toll. Try to take a week-long break from them at least once a month so your nails’ health doesn’t completely dwindle. Use a strengthening treatment every day to prevent breakage.

