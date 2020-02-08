Ways to prepare your ladies fashion wardrobe for Spring 2020

Every season, designers use their ready-to-wear shows to display the new clothing and accessories they have to offer.

Runway shows provide a plethora of styling and outfit inspiration, introducing a new way of styling clothing that you may not have thought of before.

Keep reading for all the style tricks we’re taking from the S/S 20 runways.

Use Your Cardigan as a Base Layer

This piece of fashion has been slowing making a comeback in recent year but Miuccia Prada has taken the cardigan to another level. She invented a creative new way to wear them on the Miu Miu S/S20 runway.

Utilising your cardigan as a base layer is a fresh way to wear the knit for spring. A tip? Your cardigan will look better when styled under sleeveless, square neck tops or dresses.

Use a Silk Scarf as a Belt

If you’re feeling tired trying to figure out how to style your skirt, this tip is for you. Take some inspiration from Burberry simple tie a silk scarf round your waist and you’re done. There you have it. With just an addition of one simple accessory, your entire outfit will feel brand new.

Layer Your Minidress over Jeans

Get ready to head back to the mid-90s with this look. While the thought of a skirt over trousers may remind some people of wearing mini-skirts over leggings, Khaite has proven that this trend truly belongs in the 21st century.

Pairing straight legged jeans with a mini dress is a modern take on this 90s look.

Wear Your Vest With Some Puff Sleeves

Believe it or not, some people out there have been advocating for the return of the sweater vest for some time. And now, Louis Vuitton has proven that this forgotten fashion item is a must-have for Spring 2020 by styling it with some puff sleeves.

Pair Your Roll-Neck Under a Shirt

Victoria Beckham offered an abundance of style inspiration with her Spring runway. One of our favourite looks has to be the roll-neck styled under a button-down shirt.

Add a Belt to your Cardigan

Some more proof that cardigans are a must-have item to have in your Spring wardrobe. But this time from Chanel. The brand belted a statement cardigan. As a result, this look cinches in the waist and enhancing the silhouette.

